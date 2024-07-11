Post Malone decided that in 2024, he would be a country music star. F-1 Trillion, his first country album, comes out in August. He’s not going about his journey alone, as he’s calling on some of the genre’s most esteemed figures to help him out. Malone collaborated with Blake Shelton on “Pour Me A Drink,” and that was preceded by the No. 1 single “I Had Some Help” alongside Morgan Wallen.

It appears he has another link-up in the chamber, too. Last night (July 10), Luke Combs shared a 55-second snippet of a new song with Malone, seemingly titled “Guy For That,” and tweeted, “We doin’ this or what, @PostMalone?.” Malone shared the post and hinted at the existence of a second collaboration, writing, “Okay, FINE but you like this more than the other one?!?!”

Okay, FINE 😤 but you like this more than the other one?!?! 😈 https://t.co/kmXORF6FEF — Post Malone (@PostMalone) July 11, 2024

Combs, meanwhile, had a collaborative hit of his own recently, when he dominated the charts with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s classic “Fast Car” last year, which he got to perform with Chapman herself at the 2024 Grammys. He also found himself in the middle of a big-dollar misunderstanding involving a fan who made a few bucks selling bootleg merch on Amazon, but the situation ended up working out.