As part of the fraternal band Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas has been in the public eye since childhood, spawning imaginary romantic relationships with thousands of fans worldwide. However, after tying the knot with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018, he’s happily been off the dating market.

After welcoming their first child into the world last year, the couple’s fairy tale love story has only gotten more intense, according to the pair. During her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in promotion of her new Prime Video film Citadel, Chopra gushed about their whirlwind romance with the host. When asked what it’s like to date a musician and if she’s ever the muse to his release, the star admitted that Nick “sealed the deal” by writing a song about her.

“[Nick] plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me and phrases that I’ve used. I didn’t want to presume it, so I didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s an awesome song.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, does it sound familiar?’ And I was like, ‘A few words.’ He’s like, ‘Well, I wrote this for you,'” said Chopra confessing, “This is what sealed the deal.”

Chopra continued, “[Nick] said, ‘Look, I’m not a man of too many words, but my songs will be my love letters to you.”

Watch the clip above.