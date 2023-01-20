After 15 years since the band’s last time on stage together, RBD will be touring the US this summer. Last night (January 19), the Mexican pop group revealed the dates for its highly-anticipated reunion trek Soy Rebelde Tour 2023.

Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni will reunite under the RBD name to tour the US, Mexico, and Brazil. Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera decided not to return for the reunion tour. The title of the Soy Rebelde Tour 2023 is a reference to the Mexican telenovela Rebelde where the band was formed in 2004. The red tie in the tour logo is an homage to RBD’s school uniforms on the show. In posts across social media, RBD celebrated the band’s return.

“It’s a reality!!!” RBD wrote in Spanish on Twitter. “We’ll see you all very soon!”

Soy Rebelde Tour 2023 will consist of 26 concert dates. RBD will visit arenas and stadiums across the US for 21 of those dates. The tour kicks off on August 25 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso. The first concert of the tour will take place near the US and Mexico border as a sign of RBD’s international appeal. On December 1, RBD will close out the tour with a homecoming concert in Mexico City.

Tickets for the Soy Rebelde Tour 2023 will be available on January 27. Fans can check out RBD’s official website for more information on the tour.

Find RBD’s upcoming tour dates below.

08/25/2023 — Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso

08/27/2023 — Minute Maid Park in Houston

09/01/2023 — MSG in New York City

09/02/2023 — Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax

09/03/2023 — Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro

09/08/2023 — Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago

09/10/2023 — Ball Arena in Denver

09/13/2023 — Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix

09/14/2023 — MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas

09/22/2023 — Miami-Dade Arena in Miami

09/23/2023 — Amway Center in Orlando

09/24/2023 — Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta

09/27/2023 — Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

09/30/2023 — Globe Life Field in Arlington

10/01/2023 — Moody Center in Austin

10/06/2023 — Sap Center in San Jose

10/07/2023 — Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

10/08/2023 — Chase Center in San Fransisco

10/13/2023 — Viejas Arena in San Diego

10/15/2023 — Save Mart Center in Fresno

10/19/2023 — Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles

11/17/2023 — Allianz Parque in São Paulo

11/19/2023 — Est. Nilton Santos Engenhão in Rio de Janeiro

11/24/2023 — Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey

11/26/2023 — Estadio 3 de Marzo in Guadalajara

12/01/2023 — Foro Sol in Cuidad de Mexico