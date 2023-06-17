In honor of Reneé Rapp‘s debut album, Snow Angel, arriving later this summer, she has also announced a North American fall tour. Titled the Snow Hard Feelings Tour, Rapp will bring along Alexander 23 (who helped produce the record) and Towa Bird as support.

“I honestly wasn’t gonna tour in North America at all this year but then @reneerapp asked me and how could I say no to this!!!!” Alexander 23 wrote on Instagram.

Presale tickets for Rapp’s tour open next Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time. Then, the general tickets are available to the public starting Friday, June 23. Find more information here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates.

09/15 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/18 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/20 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

09/25 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

09/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/02 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/06 — Portland, WA @ Roseland Theater

10/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/11 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/21 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/22 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/27 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/28 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner – Great Hall