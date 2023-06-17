In honor of Reneé Rapp‘s debut album, Snow Angel, arriving later this summer, she has also announced a North American fall tour. Titled the Snow Hard Feelings Tour, Rapp will bring along Alexander 23 (who helped produce the record) and Towa Bird as support.
“I honestly wasn’t gonna tour in North America at all this year but then @reneerapp asked me and how could I say no to this!!!!” Alexander 23 wrote on Instagram.
Presale tickets for Rapp’s tour open next Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time. Then, the general tickets are available to the public starting Friday, June 23. Find more information here.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates.
09/15 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/18 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/20 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
09/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
09/25 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
09/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/02 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/06 — Portland, WA @ Roseland Theater
10/07 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
10/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/11 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/13 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/21 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/22 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/27 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/28 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner – Great Hall