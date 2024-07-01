With age comes wisdom (or at least it is supposed to follow). The path toward maturity is sometimes fast tracked for those who are thrusted into the spotlight. Reneé Rapp can somewhat attest to this.

Following the release of her debut studio album, Snow Angel, and subsequent breakthrough leading role in the Mean Girls movie musical, Reneé gained mainstream recognition. This newly found famed has made the 24-year-old grow far behind what she expected, and her forthcoming sophomore album will reflect this.

During an appearance on the Close Friends Only with Instagram podcast with Rachel Sennott, Reneé divulged that the project will highlight the massive difference between her 23 and 24-year-old self.

After being asked if she was working on an album and if she was opening to sharing, she said: “Yes, and no.”

“Well the only, I mean I guess the only this like 23 to 24 has been such a massive difference for me,” she added. “It’s [about this new era of my life] and it’s also about, to this point, a reflection on my 23rd year specifically… it was so bad, and I thought like 22 was insane for me.”

Watch Reneé Rapp’s full appearance on Close Friends Only, with Instagram podcast below. Her remarks on her upcoming sophomore album begin at the 29:28 mark.