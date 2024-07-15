Reneé Rapp lived every kid’s dream by getting slimed.

While accepting the award for Favorite Breakout Artist (over Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, and Tate McRae, among others) at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards over the weekend, the “Not My Fault” singer was pelted with green slime. So much slime, but Rapp did not seem to mind. “the kids chose,” the Mean Girls star wrote on Instagram, along with images from her green goo-filled night, including one where she’s leaning over and holding her breasts.

You can see the world’s first slime thirst trap below (slide #3).

Other big winners at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards included Olivia Rodrigo (Favorite Album), Imagine Dragons (Favorite Music Group), and Taylor Swift (Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Ticket of the Year, Favorite Global Music Star). Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the ubiquitous Nickelodeon slime is safe to (accidentally or intentionally!) ingest. It’s made of oatmeal, applesauce, vanilla pudding, and green food coloring.

As for Rapp, she recently teased her follow-up album to 2023’s Snow Angel. “23 to 24 has been such a massive difference for me,” she shared on the Close Friends Only podcast. “It’s about this… and to this point, a reflection on my 23rd year specifically… It was so bad, and I thought 22 was insane for me.”