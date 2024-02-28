If we learned anything from Reneé Rapp‘s press run for the 2024 movie-musical adaptation of Mean Girls, it’s that she doesn’t hold back. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rapp opened up about the inspirations behind her music, her anxiety around acting, and more.

During the conversation, Rapp was asked about a controversial line in the 2024 iteration of Mean Girls. However, Rapp said she does not remember this particular moment, and noted that she and her “Not My Fault” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion were a bit toasty during the premiere.

“I feel like I’m the only person in the world who didn’t see this and who doesn’t know what we’re talking about,” Rapp said. “And I think it’s because I was fairly drunk at the premiere and that was the only time I ever watched the movie. Because I don’t like watching stuff that I’m in because it freaks me out. It was me and Megan [Thee Stallion], next to each other, and I was like, ‘I’m so anxious.’ I immediately got into the theater, changed out of my little dress, put on a comfier one, sat down in the back. I was like, ‘We need two bottles of champagne.’ I was violently hungover the next day. I must have had a great time. I remember seeing myself and being like, ‘My eyeliner looks amazing.’ And that’s all I recall.

Though Rapp has said she is primarily focusing on music as opposed to acting, she will appear in the upcoming third season of The Sex Lives Of College Girls, this time, as a supporting character and not a series regular.

