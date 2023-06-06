Bottoms should be near the top of your most anticipated movies of the summer list. The high school-set comedy stars Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies, HBO’s The Idol; she also co-wrote the script with Emma Seligman) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, I Think You Should Leave) as senior-year students who set up a fight club so they can hook up with cheerleaders. Stifler really dropped the ball by not coming up with that idea first.

You can watch the “explicit” trailer above.

Bottoms — which should have come out in June, during Pride Month — premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival, where it was widely praised. And compared to other high school classics. “The one film Bottoms most resembled, if you had to compare it to anything, was a certain landmark teen movie that didn’t get mentioned. What Seligman, Sennott, and Edebiri have given us is nothing less than a Heathers for this generation. It hits you, and it feels like a kiss,” David Fear wrote for Rolling Stone. Overall, it has a 96 percent “Fresh” rating. (There’s a 69 joke in there… and probably in the movie, too.)

Bottoms, which also stars Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Marshawn Lynch (with a score from Charli XCX), opens on August 25.