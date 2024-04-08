With Coachella just around the corner, as the California festival starts later this week, American Express will be treating its cardholders to some special surprises while they’re there. Those with a card can bring up to three guests into the Amex Experience, which has four different immersive rooms. One of the spaces is themed to Reneé Rapp‘s album, Snow Angel, as she’s performing at the fest. The rest include a “retro snack bar,” a “bustling night market,” and a calming “cave-like room,” according to a release.

The perks don’t end there, though. Cardholders will be able to access exclusive merch at Coachella through a new merch-to-go window. This year, there will be mystery boxes of merch from Rapp and Tyler The Creator, which could include anything from hats to larger items like sweatshirts. Tyler The Creator’s merch can also be found at the Coachella Artist Merch Tent or the Golf Wang pop-up one.

Last, but certainly not least, American Express is partnering with In Your Dreams to provide festival attendees with complimentary glam services, whether you’re looking for hair help or some cool makeup.

Some of these same experiences, including the non-alcoholic bar, will also be available for those heading to Stagecoach instead of Coachella. They just will have a different spin on it. More information about Coachella 2024 can be found here.