Tyler The Creator helms “The Best Festival In America” in Camp Flag Gnaw, according to Uproxx’s Aaron Williams and Philip Cosores. He’s bringing his cachet to Coachella 2024 as the headliner on Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 20, with Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat serving as the other headliners. Tyler is also bringing his no-nonsense attitude to Coachella Valley.

On Wednesday, April 3, Complex (and several other outlets) circulated a billboard from Tyler that reads, “I would love to see y’all faces and not your phone lights.”

Tyler, The Creator shares a message ahead of his headlining set at Coachella pic.twitter.com/rrv6YJ9O7Y — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 4, 2024

Tyler, the Creator put up this billboard ahead of his headlining performance at Coachella. Credit: lelo_16 / reddit pic.twitter.com/QIGIQuVBbH — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 3, 2024

The billboard’s messaging aligns with Tyler’s creative values, which he has relentlessly expressed over the years. In early 2022, for example, the two-time Grammy winner sat down for Converse’s All-Star Series and made (ironically) viral comments about NFTs.

“What the f*ck is an NFT, bro, if I’m really outside?” he said, in part. “I bought a Mini Cooper three weeks ago, 1991 Rover Mini Cooper, just to put a f*cking bike rack on it to drive to San Pedro to ride my bike down the hills out there because it’s awesome. I’m really outside. What the f*ck is an NFT?”

Tyler, The Creator on NFTs: "it's a f*cking monkey in a Supreme hoodie." pic.twitter.com/S8H2Tzl6O9 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) March 2, 2022

So, presumably, Tyler will not hesitate to pause Coachella should fans disregard his instructions to experience his set through their phones.