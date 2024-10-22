It’s always a big night when you get the opportunity to perform at Madison Square Garden. For Eilish, she also ended up with a big bruise.

Last night (October 21), Eilish took to her Instagram Story to share a fan-shot video (archived here) from her Madison Square Garden concert on October 18. In the clip, she waves to her cheering audience as she descends down some stairs, ultimately tripping and falling at the bottom. The fall looked innocuous enough, but then Eilish shared a photo of the large bruise it left on her thigh (also archived at the link above).

This came the day before Eilish was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she performed “Wildflower” and “Birds Of A Feather,” seemingly unencumbered by the aftermath of her MSG fall.

While Finneas was present at MSG, Eilish has been performing some of her recent tour dates without her brother as he promotes his own new album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!. She recently said of that, “It’s really not the end of anything. You can’t be in two places at once.”

Meanwhile, her concerts have recently spawned a new trend, of fans meowing along as she sings “What Was I Made For,” in reference to a viral cat-themed cover of the song.