Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have been married for a little over a year now, and on their anniversary, they spoke with Vogue about how the ceremony went down.

The two first met at a 2018 barbecue that Waititi hosted at his Los Angeles home. They started dating in 2021, when they were both filming in Australia. Then, when they were on a Palm Springs vacation in the summer of 2022, Ora popped the question.

“She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly,” Waititi noted.

They planned an impromptu wedding in Los Angeles for August 4, despite reports indicating otherwise.

“It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported,” Waititi said. “It was in LA with a small group of friends.”

Ora was amused by the misinformation, though, saying, “It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves. And, I love that we now get to share what really happened — and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!”

As for the ceremony, it was intimate. Waititi explained, “Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple. My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

