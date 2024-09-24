Earlier in the month, Rosalía revealed that she’s hard at work on her full length follow-up to Motomami. Although the “New Woman” singer hasn’t shared an expected release date, today (September 24) she did share another taste of what’s to come.

On Rosalía’s latest single, “Omega,” she enlisted the creative assistance of Ralphie Choo for the joyous love track. Given Rosalía’s shocking split from Rauw Alejandro, fans worried that the broken engagement would leave her jaded. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. “Omega” proves that Rosalía refuses to give up on love and with Ralphie Choo by her side she has all the support she needs.

In the official video directed by Rosalía’s longtime collaborator, Stillz, the pair metaphorically showcases that upbeat mindset as they navigate the turns and twists of a thrilling rollercoaster ride. “You and I lost among poppies / Your eyes shine, they are two guns / Our tongues embrace, they’re no longer alone,” sings Rosalía.

In a statement Rosalía shared the inspiration behind the track. “Omega is the end,” she said. “It’s the celebration of having found what you wanted and the security with which one decides to stay. Omega is firmness with the one you love that makes you not want to be anywhere else but there.”

As for working with Ralphie Choo, Rosalía described it as a “pleasure.”

“He’s a whirlwind of energy in the studio,” she said. “He’s also a really happy spirit, super creative and incredibly generous. I remember that we sent each other so many songs before we got into the studio to work on Omega because we’re both such music lovers and I realized right away that our musical taste is really similar.”

Watch Rosalía’s official video for “Omega” featuring Ralphie Choo above.