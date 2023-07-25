Latin music’s biggest power couple is reportedly no more. Entertainers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro brought fans into their blissful love story in the official video for their single, “Beso.” At the end of the visual, the couple revealed they were taking the next steps in their romantic journey. However, according to People, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have reportedly ended their engagement.

The outlet did not provide the supposed reason for the split. Neither party has issued a statement regarding the report. Instead, Rosalía’s last post on Instagram focused on her music. A rough translation of the gallery post reads, “It’s over, Motomami, but my gratitude to God, my family, my team, and all of you who support me is lifelong. Motomami has been a whirlwind that has brought and taken so many things in my life that I don’t even know where to begin. Thanks to all the Motomamis around the world for giving me so much love throughout this whole time. To each and every one of you, I want you to know that I adore you, and I never take you for granted because you give meaning to what I do, and you are the best thing that has happened to me. See you soon!”

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro began dating in 2020, but they weren’t spotted holding hands until 2021. Since then, the entertainers have collaborated on several projects together, including their recent RR EP pieces, which they performed together during Coachella. Both recording artists even went as far as getting matching sentimental tattoos. Rosalía’s is on the bottom of her left foot, whereas Rauw Alejandro’s is in the center of his stomach.