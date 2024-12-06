Rosé’s solo debut, Rosie, has officially arrived, bringing with it the video for the mournful single, “Toxic Till The End.” “‘Cause even when I said it was over / You heard, ‘Baby, can you pull me in closеr?’,” she reminisces. “You were plotting how to stay in my head / Wе were toxic till the end.” Naturally, the video details this back-and-forth dynamic, as Rosé roams a massive estate with a pretty-boy lover, alternating between affectionate embraces and annoyed shoving. The relationship gets downright dangerous, though, after Rosé knocks her paramour into a statue, prompting him to make his getaway.

The Blackpink member’s album rollout has been a smashing success so far, with lead single “APT.” featuring Bruno Mars becoming an inescapable global hit, and its follow-up, “Number One Girl,” proving a worthy successor. “APT.” has become the first song by a K-pop female soloist to reach the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, and topping the Billboard Global 200 chart for six weeks. “Number One Girl,” meanwhile, reached No. 1 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, likely only kept from entering the Hot 100 by the runaway success of “APT.”

You can listen to “Toxic Till The End” in the video up top.

Rosie is out now via The Black Label and Atlantic Records. You can listen to it here.