One of the most unexpected collaborations of 2024 has turned out to be one of the most successful, as Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With A Smile” debuted in the top five of this week’s Billboard Hot 100. That’s a good thing, too, as Bruno allegedly has so much gambling debt that he’ll be working Vegas until the city becomes a seaside resort.

Or, at least, that’s what fans joked, despite an MGM Resorts rep refuting that particular rumor shortly after it spread online. Never forget that on the internet, jokes > facts… but at least this time, the star at the center of the rumors appears to be in on the joke. While retweeting fans’ posts about the new collab, which include fanart of scenes from the video, crafted figurines of Bruno, and even some truly spectacular nail art, he didn’t bypass a TikTok/Reel of a fan dancing with a caption reading: “Lady Gaga on her way to get Bruno Mars out of debt.” You can check it out below.

The two stars had been teasing the duet since June, when Bruno told Las Vegas Review a song with Gaga was on his bucket list. Then, in early August, Gaga herself threw fuel on the rumors, first posting a video of herself playing piano wearing a Bruno Mars T-shirt, then confirming not only the collab’s existence, but also its placement on her upcoming seventh album.