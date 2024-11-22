Pop

Rosé Wants To Be Your ‘Number One Girl’ In Her Latest Video

Blackpink member Rosé is building up to the release of her solo album, Rosie, and her latest video makes her intentions clear: She wants to be your “Number One Girl.” As the second single from her album, it’s also the second co-written by Bruno Mars, who also appeared on the lead single, “APT.” This time, though, they go in a different direction, delivering a heartfelt ballad, assisted by collaborators Amy Allen, D-Mile, Omer Fedi, Carter Lang, and Dylan Wiggins.

“APT.” was already a history maker, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rosé the first female Korean solo artist to chart in the top ten. Meanwhile, it’s also been a worldwide hit, appearing on the Global 200 and holding the top spot for the past four weeks. Ahead of the album’s release, Rosé explained the album’s title: “Rosie is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

Meanwhile, the rollout for Rosie has brought the K-pop star to some unexpected places, like the set of Hot Ones, where she gave a shout-out to her dog, which is named after actor Tom Hanks.

You can watch the video for Rosé’s new single “Number One Girl” above.

Rosie is due on 12/6 via Atlantic/The Black Label. You can find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors