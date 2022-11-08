Taylor Swift The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Ryan Reynolds Addressed The Tantalizing Rumor Of Taylor Swift Joining The Marvel Universe In ‘Deadpool 3’

TwitterMusic News Editor

Taylor Swift has done some acting in her day, most notably in 2010’s Valentine’s Day, 2019’s Cats, and the recently released Amsterdam. Lately, though, fans have theorized that Swift is gearing up to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. The rumors became so prevalent that now Reynolds himself has addressed them.

In September, a teaser for Deadpool 3 was shared, and Swifties quickly noticed that it was shot in the same house where Swift filmed All Too Well: The Short Film. Combine that with the fact that Swift has long been friends with Reynolds and wife Blake Lively and we had ourselves a rumor on our hands.

However, ET asked Reynolds about all this on the red carpet for his new film Spirited yesterday (November 7) and he shut the rumor down. He joked, “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location.”

Swift’s absence isn’t due to lack of interest from Reynolds, though, who responded when asked if he’d like Swift to be in the film, “Of course. Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

In case you missed the Deadpool 3 teaser, check it out below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×