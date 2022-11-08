Taylor Swift has done some acting in her day, most notably in 2010’s Valentine’s Day, 2019’s Cats, and the recently released Amsterdam. Lately, though, fans have theorized that Swift is gearing up to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. The rumors became so prevalent that now Reynolds himself has addressed them.

In September, a teaser for Deadpool 3 was shared, and Swifties quickly noticed that it was shot in the same house where Swift filmed All Too Well: The Short Film. Combine that with the fact that Swift has long been friends with Reynolds and wife Blake Lively and we had ourselves a rumor on our hands.

However, ET asked Reynolds about all this on the red carpet for his new film Spirited yesterday (November 7) and he shut the rumor down. He joked, “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location.”

Swift’s absence isn’t due to lack of interest from Reynolds, though, who responded when asked if he’d like Swift to be in the film, “Of course. Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

In case you missed the Deadpool 3 teaser, check it out below.