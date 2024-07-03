taylor swift
Getty Image
Ryan Reynolds’ Recreation Of A Taylor Swift Album Cover Reignites The Theory That She’ll Appear In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Is she? Or isn’t she? Whispers of Taylor Swift entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made its way around the rumor mill for months. To be specific, fans believe the “Anti-Hero” singer is set to make a surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds, a star of the highly anticipated movie, further fanned the flames by recreating the cover of Swift’s album, Evermore. Today (July 2), Reynolds took to his official Instagram Stories to pay homage to Swift’s 2020 body of ork, in true Deadpool fashion.

The upload was rounded out by Swift’s title track, which featured Bon Iver.

Ryan Reynolds Taylor Swift Evermore Album Cover Instagram 2024
Instagram

Users online have taken Reynolds’ flattery as a subtle confirmation that Swift is indeed the film.

“This is so iconic,” wrote one user.

“She in it. Lol,” proclaimed another.

“Taylor even influences Deadpool,” joked another.

Earlier this year at CimenaCon, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s director Shawn Levy dodged spoiling the potential surprised when asked by ET. “You know I can’t answer. All of America knows I can’t answer that. That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview,” he said. “The proliferation of rumors about who is and isn’t in this movie–it’s fabulous. No one will ever know the truth until July 26.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26. Find more information here.

