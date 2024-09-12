Eminem opened the 2024 MTV VMAs in nostalgic fashion, hearkening back to his first-ever VMAs performance in 2000. Back then, he was a new artist nominee and stormed the stage with dozens of duplicates to perform his then-new hit, “The Real Slim Shady.” Tonight, he did the same thing, bringing out a fleet of anachronistic fellow Slims to perform his Death Of Slim Shady cuts “Houdini” and “Somebody Save Me.” While he was not joined on stage by Jelly Roll, the Tennessee crooner did make an appearance via video screen. The performance set the tone for what to expect throughout the show, which has already included a number of references to VMAs past — perhaps to shut down skeptics who wondered why the VMAs would still be considered a big deal, 40 years later.

Eminem is one of the most nominated artists of the evening with eight nominations — which gives him plenty of opportunities to break the record for most MTV Video Music Awards won by a single act. He’s nominated for Artist Of The Year, Video Of The Year, Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects for “Houdini.” That debut performance of “The Real Slim Shady”/”The Way I Am” is also up for an award for VMAs Most Iconic Performance.

You can follow along throughout the evening for all the winners with our list of 2024 MTV VMAs winners here. Check out Eminem’s performance above.