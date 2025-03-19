Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album is titled, Short ‘N Sweet–but the lyrics are the complete opposite. In fact, the “Please Please Please” singer’s lyrics has earned her “the horniest pop star” nickname by fans. Carpenter has even reportedly been asked to clean them up during a televised performance or two.

Now, thanks to her spike in popularity, parents have been tasked with making the sexually suggestive lines kid-friendly. Dax Shepard learned this the hard way. Yesterday (March 17), during the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard explained the “tough conversation” he had to have with his 10-year-old daughter Delta (whom he shares with wife and fellow actor Kristen Bell) about Sabrina Carpenter’s flirty stanzas.

“It started with ‘Bed Chem,’” he said “I was driving with Delta to school today, and we listen to it every morning […] If a song, it hits, you can’t resist dancing with your shoulders. We were really getting our shoulders active this morning, it was a blast.”

He continued: “It’s really fun now that I love her favorite artist. It’s fun for her. ‘Cause now I’m on the Sabrina train.”

But he confessed Carpenter’s NSFW lyrics led him and Delta down a difficult daddy-daughter chat surrounding “Juno.”

Given that the track is a reference to the 2007 film all about teenage pregnancy, Shepard isn’t a fan. “I don’t wanna tell [Delta] it wasn’t my favorite, ’cause it’s her favorite — but I’m not gonna lie to her,” he said. “She goes, ‘But do you know what Juno is?’ and I go, ‘No…,’” Shepard recalled. “And she’s like, ‘Well, it’s a movie,’ and I go, ‘The movie ‘Juno?’ Yes, I know.’ She goes, ‘Yeah […] It’s a story about a girl who gets pregnant.’”

He continued: “I go, ‘That’s a little nasty.’ And she goes, ‘What’s nasty about wanting to have a baby with somebody?’ I go, ‘Well, it’s a teenager. She’s in high school.’”

After taking a moment to reflect on what his daughter said, Shepard arrived at a crossroad. “The way she phrased it was like, ‘Wait, what’s nasty about wanting to have a baby with someone you love,’” he said. “And I was like, ‘Oh no, there’s nothing nasty about that, I’m just saying, ‘I wanna get pregnant in high school’ is kind of a nasty, fun lyric. It’s a positive ‘nasty,’ I’m saying.”