Have Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used their $600 worth of pillows and blankets with other couples?

On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Bell and Shepard addressed the rumors that they’re part of the swingers community — rumors that Shepard basically started himself. “There was one that said we hosted orgies or swingers parties,” he said. Bell quickly replied that she knows “exactly” how the gossip started. “It’s because you frequently make key party jokes,” The Good Place actress explained. “We’ll have a dinner party or something, and as we’re sitting down, you’ll say, ‘Everybody leave your keys.’”

Shepard conceded that he’s made similar jokes to “many of the guests” who’ve appeared on Armchair Expert in the past. “Some of them, I realize afterwards, ‘Oh, we do not have the same sense of humor,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are ever in L.A. and you wanna swing.’”

Bell turned her husband’s jokes about swinging into a commentary about society at large. “A lot of people don’t get jokes,” she said. “That’s actually something I have been thinking about lately, because it’s such a bummer that everything you say has to be taken so literally that there’s no room for fun in expression or language anymore when you’re telling a story, because you better have the facts right. It’s just such a lame way to communicate.”

If this is Bell and Shepard’s sneaky way of trying to star in a Swingers remake, except this time it’s about swingers, not swing dancing, all I can say is: touché.

(Via US Weekly)