According to Sabrina Carpenter, she is “a very normal amount of horny.” However, the “Please Please Please” singer’s sexy lyrics paint an entirely different picture. Even Carpenter’s recently televised set could be used as supporting evidence.

Today (March 1), Sabrina Carpenter took her talents across the pond for a highly anticipated BRIT Awards performance. Fresh off of her humorous and charming display during the 2025 Grammys, Carpenter’s UK fans were expecting a more tame showing. Instead, for her performance at the 2025 BRIT Awards (viewable here), Carpenter reverted to her hot and steamy ways to sing “Espresso” and “Bed Chem.”

In full mock Royal Guard regalia, Carpenter and her men background dancers took to London’s The O2 Arena stage. As the group fiercely marched around in sync, Carpenter ethereally sang her beloved song “Espresso.” With the robust audience’s vocal support, Carpenter did not have any need for additional background singers. After shaking her perfectly stoned tail feather off, Carpenter made a swift exit from the stage for a quick wardrobe change.

Then Carpenter reemerge in the center of her dreamy plush heart shaped bedroom set (seen through the Short ‘N Sweet Tour) to perform “Bed Chem.” This time, Carpenter’s impressively flexible woman dancers joined her for a round of sensual choreography.

As Carpenter’s time on stage was coming to an end, one of her faux Royal Guardsmen got awfully close. The pair, nearly chest-to-chest, were then lowered from the audience’s sight line with Carpenter took other creative liberties.

With Carpenter’s Short ‘N Sweet Tour slated to resume at the end of the year, fans could an extension of the steamy moment when she visits a city near them.