Sabrina Carpenter can do it all — from producing two “Song Of The Summer” candidates in “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” to constantly inventing new ways to go viral. Her vast skill set does not include successfully eating hot wings, however.

On Thursday morning, July 11, Carpenter served as the latest guest on Hot Ones and openly struggled with the wings. She attempted to hold a normal discussion about protecting her voice, loving The Beatles, and fielding critiques of her “Espresso” hook. She didn’t completely fail, but she did have to interrupt host Sean Evans to warn him, “I’m a snotty girl, by the way.” That devolved into flailing panic, and the exclamation point was Carpenter doodling a portrait of her and Evans eating hot wings with her speech bubble saying, “I AM HAVING A HARD TIME.”

Sabrina Carpenter draws herself and Sean Evans after eating the last wing on ‘Hot Ones.’ pic.twitter.com/edx5mj0zch — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter promoting her new album “Short n' Sweet” on Hot Ones! pic.twitter.com/rTuaxcKa0p — Sabrina Daily Updates 💋 (@SCdailyupdates) July 11, 2024

Everything Carpenter does has viral potential, and so it stands to reason that this drawing will become the internet’s new favorite meme.

To end the episode, Carpenter promoted her upcoming album, Short N’ Sweet, and emphasized, “Notice I didn’t call it Short N’ Spicy because I like sweet things better.” Carpenter revealed the album’s tracklist earlier this week, and it will be released on August 23.

For now, watch Carpenter hilarious stumble through Hot Ones above.