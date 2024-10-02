Sabrina Carpenter was just named to Time‘s Time100 Next list, meaning she’s one of 100 selected “emerging leaders from across the world who are shaping the future.” One way Carpenter has shaped her present (and possibly her future) is via her hit single “Espresso.”

The Time feature notes that while sitting at a French restaurant for an interview, Carpenter ordered a cappuccino. Of not ordering an espresso, she explained, “I’ve intentionally stopped myself from getting them now.”

She also spoke on the topic in an August interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe (as Billboard notes), talking about feeling a sense of ownership over the word: “What’s so crazy, this is the part of me that feels like an idiot. Every time I see a cafe, there’s just a sign that says ‘espresso,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes.’ Nothing to do with me.” She added, “I do have to question ordering [espressos] a lot now. They’re just waiting for me to say it and I’m like, ‘Tea.'”

Elsewhere in the feature, she spoke about how a number of childhood dreams have been coming true for her lately, saying, “There were so many things I dreamt of doing as a little girl I got to do this year that felt like such a cool, sweet, little bucket-list moment for my younger self. I literally threw up when I found out about SNL. Not to be graphic.” She also said of performing at the MTV VMAs, “I grew up watching those performances and being like, ‘I want to do that.'”

Check out the full feature here.