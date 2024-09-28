Sabrina Carpenter’s catchy lines have earned her a solid fan base, a clever MLB broadcast inclusion, and chart-topping pop songwriter. But while fellow music superstar Adele can’t seem to shake the “Taste” singer’s tunes, another legend hasn’t had the same issue.

Yesterday (September 27), Dionne Warwick sat down with NPR for a special edition of Nobody Asked For This (viewable here), the living pop music legend ranked the genre’s most popular tracks. However, when asked if Sabrina Carpenter’s line about singers’ late working hours on “Espresso” resonated with her, Warwick simply replied, “It does not.”

The track’s full stanza goes: “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer / Oh, he looks so cute wrapped around my finger/ My twisted humor make him laugh so often / My honey bee, come and get this pollen.”

But before Sabrina Carpenter fans begin to sharpen their pitchforks, earlier in the chat Warwick did praise another Short N’ Sweet track.

When asked about her thoughts on “Please Please Please,” to which Warwick replied: “Well, maybe we’ll give this a 4 and a half [Dionnes out of 5].”

The ranking of “Please Please Please” tied Sabrina Carpenter with Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” on the legend’s list of impressive pop tunes of today.

So, it is safe to say Dionne Warwick is a fan of Sabrina Carpenter’s charismatic approach to music.