If you asked a group of people what the biggest hit song of 2024 was, you might get a handful of different answers, but one of them would be Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” As for if Carpenter herself thought that’d be the case, she initially wasn’t quite sure.

In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, when asked if she could have predicted the song’s popularity when she released it, Carpenter explained:

“You know what’s funny? I feel like I get asked this question in particular, only because of the fact that when something kind of takes on a life of its own, it’s sort of like you have to have some sort of awareness. But, really, I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking espresso, coffee is kind of more of a fall beverage. I really didn’t know if it would connect, but the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in. So I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again.”

