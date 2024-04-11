The countdown to Coachella 2024 can be measured in days now, as this year’s festival runs from April 12 to 14 and then for a second weekend from April 19 to 21. The lineup is locked in, but some folks are wondering:

Is Taylor Swift Performing At Coachella 2024?

Swift is not currently listed on the 2024 Coachella lineup. But, as Just Jared notes, the fest is known for bringing out surprise performers, and Swift will be on a break from The Eras Tour by the time Coachella rolls around.

The publication also notes that Swift collaborators like Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff (with Bleachers), and Sabrina Carpenter (an Eras Tour opener) are performing at this year’s fest, so those sets would be good opportunities for a Swift cameo.

Furthermore, the fest’s second weekend starts on April 19, which is the release date of Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. Making waves with a surprise Coachella appearance would certainly be good album promo (not that Swift is ever facing a shortage of media coverage, but still).

Beyond that, a recent US Weekly report indicated that Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to attend the festival, so they can see Del Rey and Bleachers’ sets. The two will reportedly be renting a house in the area for one of the two festival weekends, per the report. Kelce also recently told People, “I am a Coachella guy. I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point.”