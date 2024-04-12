Indiecast On Coachella’s Decline and Early AOTY Contenders

Steven and Ian open by talking about J. Cole’s botched diss track targeted at Kendrick Lamar. Is it lame to record a diss track and immediately apologize? Or is this actually a sign of personal growth? From there, the guys talk about the slumping ticket sales for Coachella. Is this a temporary bump or is the festival headed for a permanent downturn?

The guys also check in with the Fantasy Album Draft, with the release of new records by Maggie Rogers, Shabaka Hutchings, and Nia Archives. They also talk about early contenders for Album Of The Year from Q1-ish of 2024, including Waxahatchee, Vampire Weekend, and Mannequin Pussy. In the mailbag, there are two yay-or-nay questions on two very different bands: Khruangbin and Our Lady Peace.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the screamo band Heavenly Blue and Steven recommends the new documentary Lost Angel: The Genius Of Judee Sill.

