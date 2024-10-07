Chappell Roan’s openness about the challenges of fame has brought that conversation to the forefront in 2024. Sabrina Carpenter has had a similar rise to stardom recently, and she discussed it with CBS Sunday Mornings.

In a clip found here, Carpenter was asked if Taylor Swift had given her any advice on handling fame, and she explained:

“You just watch her, like, walk in a room and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed. She’s graceful, she’s gracious. I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So, I’m grateful for that. I think, again, if we’re talking about how to deal with it all, I think everyone has such an individual, unique experience that there’s no kind of blanket statement or advice on how to not let it rattle you. You just kind of have to exist and figure out what you can handle and what you don’t want to deal with. And again, you just kind of figure it out along the way. I know that sounds a little vague, but I really do think you find the people that you surround yourself with that make you feel safe and go from there.”

The full segment, meanwhile, offers a cool behind-the-scenes look at her tour rehearsals and sees Carpenter getting emotional talking about her mother, so check it out above.