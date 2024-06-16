After weeks of public discourse, it appears New York City Mayor Eric Adams has taken a stand against former friend Diddy. During a PIX11 News appearance on May 20, Mayor Adams revealed that he was “considering” revoking the disgraced mogul’s Key To The City honor after video footage of him assaulting Cassie had surfaced.

According to TMZ, with the support of the Key to the City of New York committee, Mayor Adams reportedly ordered Diddy to return his honor.

The outlet claims to have obtained a copy of the two letters sent to Diddy’s bi-coastal (New York and Los Angeles) offices with Mayor Adams’ demands, which were supposedly sent out on June 4. By June 10, the Key was allegedly returned.

Read the full letter below.

Like many people, I was deeply disturbed by recent video footage of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting his then partner. I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration. The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievements, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers. After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key. I have accepted their recommendation, and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately return his Key to the City to New York City Hall, Office of the Mayor.

Diddy has not addressed the matter. However, he has shared a statement regarding the clip (view here).