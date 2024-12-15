Sabrina Carpenter has hilariously been dubbed the horniest pop star by fans. Although the “Espresso” singer does not necessarily agree with the title, her lyrics made it hard to fight off. Yesterday (December 14), during Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update segment, Sabrina’s sexuality was a topic of conversation but not in the way you might think.

In a hilarious original song (“When Will Even One Person Do That About Me?”), the late night fixture’s newest cast member, Jane Wickline posed a question that is sure to go viral. The comedian jokingly asked why Carpenter hasn’t been caught up in the “juicy” gay rumors that her peers have.

“Taylor Swift sings about a crush on her best friend, and you all cry lesbian because she didn’t phrase it / My boy best friend. In a music video I make out with Jenna Ortega / No one doubts me at all when I say this is a metaphor for one of my ex-boyfriends / And that is all it was. But no one even wondered,” she sang.

But Wickline’s example listing didn’t stop there. “Ariana sings break up with your girlfriend / Everyone’s pissed / Harry wears rainbow pants. You write 50 articles about it / I make out with Jenna Ortega passionately/ And everyone’s like, I heard this song is about Shawn Mendes / Help me / Just tell me where I’m going wrong/ Why am I the only straight pop star taken at their word / It’s lonely,” she continued.

This isn’t the first time Carpenter was referenced on the show. She also isn’t shy about responding to the sketches. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating her reaction to the joke.