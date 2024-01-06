As one of the world’s most successful musicians, Taylor Swift lives life in the open. From what she wears to who she’s dating (hi, Travis Kelce), nothing slips past the Swifties. However, New York Times journalist Anna Marks believes she’s hiding something from the world.

In Marks’ latest piece (published on January 4), she theorizes that Swift is secretly queer. News of the story’s publishing made it back to Swift’s team, and they are reportedly not happy about it, according to CNN. On Saturday, January 6, a source close to the matter shared an exclusive statement with the outlet.

“Because of her massive success, in this moment, there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” the team said. “[The New York Times] article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans. There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.”

Swift hasn’t publicly shared any indication that she is a member of the LGBTQ community. However, she has used her platform to serve as an ally, slamming anti-LGBTQ legislation, calling out the erasure of trans and non-binary people, as well as emphasizing the importance of Pride Month.