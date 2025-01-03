Today is January 3, which means that just maybe, you haven’t broken your New Year’s resolution yet. If you have, don’t feel too bad, as Sabrina Carpenter made and broke her resolution in the same Instagram caption.

Sharing a gallery of wintry photos yesterday, Carpenter wrote, “new year’s resolution no more dick jokes it’s gonna be really hard.”

This comes fresh off a whole ad campaign based on innuendo: In a new commercial for her own espresso-based Dunkin’ drink, Carpenter discusses shaking her “ess.”

Meanwhile, Carpenter recently discussed her initial expectations for the level of success her hit “Espresso” would achieve, saying, “I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking espresso, coffee is kind of more of a fall beverage. I really didn’t know if it would connect, but the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in. So I had literally no idea that anyone would like it, but I liked it, and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again.”