When the 2024 edition of Spotify Wrapped came out in early December, aside from personalized user data, Spotify also shared some platform-wide superlatives. When it came to the year’s most-streamed song, that honor want to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” That was accurate at the time, but before the year ended, “Espresso” actually lost its top placement.

On Spotify’s list, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft favorite “Birds Of A Feather” was in third place, behind not just “Espresso,” but also Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.” But, as Variety notes, by the time 2024 was over, “Birds Of A Feather” had 1,775,172,881 plays on the year, squeaking past the 1,774,525,704 plays “Espresso” had. That’s a difference of a hair under 650,000 plays, or a difference of less than one percent separating the two songs’ final play counts.

This latest achievement is a fitting end to Eilish’s stacked 2024, which was satisfying for her in more ways than one, as it was a year that saw Eilish have “a lot of good sex.” Beyond that, in just the past few months, Eilish also made it onto Barack Obama’s year-end top songs list, delivered a terrific Tiny Desk Concert, and was named a “dream collaborator” by somebody who themself has been called that many a time: Rihanna.