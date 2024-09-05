Sabrina Carpenter felt like she was soarin’, flyin’ when she met Zac Efron.

When asked by W Magazine if she’s ever been starstruck, the “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” singer replied, “Oh god. I had a really dangerous Zac Efron phase, when he was in Hairspray. I was 12 years old, and I was on a beach for the Fourth Of July. He would never remember this, but I saw him and said, ‘I’m a big fan of your work!’ He gave me a hug.” Carpenter remembers thinking, “Oh my god, he wasn’t wearing a shirt and he gave me a hug! I was like, ‘This is amazing. I’m never washing my body!'”

She, of all people, knows Disney Channel talent when she sees it.

Speaking of Disney, Carpenter also reflected on her early days as an actor.

“I did my first audition when I was around 11 years old. The second or third audition was for the first job that I booked — Law & Order: SVU,” she said. “I was thrown off by that booking because I always wanted to do comedy. And on that show, I was a victim. I remember running the lines with my dad and asking, ‘Is this what acting is?’ And then I booked Orange Is the New Black. Can I swear? That episode was called ‘F*cksgiving.'” Carptener joked, “I went from raunchy to Disney!”

Now that she’s back to raunchy, it’s working out well for her.