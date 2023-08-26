Last night (Aug. 24), Sabrina Carpenter joined Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Mexico City for her first show as an opening act. In honor of this feat, she opened up in an interview with Billboard about just how much the opportunity meant to her.

“That is one of my main inspirations ever since I was a little girl, and now to just be able to watch that show every night is going to be so special,” Carpenter said.

“It’s so funny, I’ve been growing up with her advice in her songs because it’s very much a how-to book on how to survive as a young woman, which is really special,” she continued. “Watching her in and of itself is how you learn. I admire her work ethic and her talent and she’s just so amazing.”

Carpenter has been a longtime Swiftie. Just before her performance, she played a clip of her younger self performing a cover of Swift’s “Picture To Burn” — giving the audience a chance to see a very heartfelt full-circle moment.

During the interview, Carpenter also discussed her recent remix of Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” which fans are loving. “They’re some of the most talented people I’ve ever met,” she gushed about the K-Pop group.

Check out a clip of Carpenter’s Eras Tour cover intro here.

Fifty-Fifty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.