Is Sabrina Carpenter Opening For Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour?’

Sabrina Carpenter’s powers of manifestation have presented her with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Thirteen years after the “Nonsense” singer uploaded a video of her performing a Taylor Swift song onto YouTube, she’s been announced as Swift’s official tour support.

When Taylor Swift kicks off her The Eras Tour Latin America wing in August, Carpenter will join her for each of the eight tour stops. Carpenter is in for a wild ride with dates booked for Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo. To share the news, the recording artist took to Instagram to write, “Trying to process this, but alas, I can’t wait to join the ‘Eras Tour’ in Latin America. Thank you, Taylor Swift. You’re the 1 :’). This is a dream come true.”

The excitement continued on Twitter as Carpenter quote tweeted Swift’s announcement: “I went to sweet angel princess island, and everybody knew me.”

View the full tour schedule below.

08/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

08/25 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

08/26 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

11/09 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/10 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/18 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos – Engenhao

11/25 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

11/26 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

To secure tickets, you must register. Registration is open until Wednesday, June 7, at 11:59 p.m. CDMX time. Find more information here.