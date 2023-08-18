You couldn’t scroll TikTok this past summer without hearing Fifty Fifty’s hit single, “Cupid.” Tonight (August 18), the fresh new faces of K-Pop have teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter for a sweet new remix of the viral single.

On the remix, two of the biggest acts in pop lean on each other as they push through the heartache. Their sisterly bond through music makes a powerful force, as they continue to dance the pain away.

“I wish that I wasn’t so naive / and he didn’t turn me on so well / My heartache’s a real good melody,” sings Carpenter on her verse.

This summer has made for a breakthrough season for Fifty Fifty. In addition to a viral single, the ladies teamed up with Atlanta rapper Kaliii for “Barbie Dreams” from the Barbie soundtrack.

Carpenter herself is also having a good summer, as her song “Nonsense,” from her album Emails I Can’t Send, has been in heavy rotation. She also just wrapped up the album’s supporting tour and is gearing up to open for Taylor Swift on the Latin American leg of her Eras Tour.

You can listen to “Cupid (Twin Version — Remix)” above.

Fifty-Fifty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.