Sam Smith dabbles in dancehall music in their new single “Gimme” which was released today (January 11). The British superstar teamed up with Jamaican artist Koffee, and Jessie Reyez for the sexy track.

“Gimme” is the third single from Smith’s upcoming album Gloria. With the help of Koffee, Smith gets into a dancehall groove. Rising R&B singer Reyez sings the infectious chorus where she repeatedly sings, “Gimme what I want.” Smith soulfully croons about a hot-and-heavy romance with sexual double-entendres in the mix. Koffee turns up the heat with her fiery guest verse while bringing some Jamaican authenticity to Smith’s bedroom banger.

“I’m a sexual person,” Smith said in a statement about the song, which they described as “filthy!” They added, “I Iike sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”

The music video for “Gimme” will be released soon. Smith scored a global hit last year with “Unholy” featuring German pop star Kim Petras. In October, the song climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Smith’s Gloria album will be released on January 27. Reyez will serve as an opening act on the North American leg of Gloria The Tour, which kicks off in July.