Daniel Caesar released his surprise album Case Study 01 in June. Today, Caesar released the music video to the remix of the former’s album’s second track “Cyanide” featuring Jamaican singer Koffee. The video “reflects the ebb and flow of the song in terms of the sonics, substance, and style,” according to a press release, “cutting together action vignettes of horses in full sprint.”

Caesar spends the first minute of the video bathing his horse before walking the streets with a crowd behind him. Eventually, Caesar, his horse, and Koffee arrive at a horse race. After a comedic introduction of the horses by the announcers, Koffee sings her verse as the race begins. Caesar joins the crowd in the stands to cheer on their horse, but the video ends in disappointment for Caesar and those around him.

Before the release of Case Study 01, things got awkward for Caesar during two separate Instagram live streams, the first incident with John Mayer and the second with Dave Chapelle. Caesar, however, fell back in the good graces of his fanbase with his surprise album, benefitting from an ensemble cast of features including Brandy.

Case Study 01 is out now via Golden Child. Get it here.