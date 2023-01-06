Saturday Night Live is making its return to our screens next weekend, and they’ve got some promising acts to kick off the midseason. Today, this month’s hosts and performers were revealed via SNL‘s social media accounts.

On the first episode of the month, set to air live on Saturday, January 21, is The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, who will host that evening’s episode. The musical guest of the night is Sam Smith, who will be performing a little less than a week before their fourth album Gloria drops.

In an interview with Billboard that took place last August, Smith said the music on Gloria will be centered around queer joy.

“I think joy for me, and for a lot of queer people, is quite a dangerous place,” Smith said. “We’re all masters of pain, and I think it’s actually a very courageous act to step into the queer joy of it all.”’

The following Saturday (January 28), Michael B. Jordan, who stars in Creed III set to premiere in March will host, and rapper Lil Baby will perform.

New year, new shows!! pic.twitter.com/IEyYUMlLku — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 5, 2023

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The broadcast also streams live on Peacock.

Gloria is out 1/27 via Capitol. You can pre-save it here.