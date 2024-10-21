Last week, Morgan Wallen announced Sand In My Boots, his new three-day music festival in partnership with Hangout Music Festival and Coachella producers AEG Presents. The 2025 edition is set to take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama (at the location that also hosts Hangout) from May 16 to 18, 2025. Now, we have the lineup, as it was announced today (October 21).
Aside from Wallen himself, the lineup features fellow crossover favorites Post Malone and Diplo. Beyond that, there’s country with Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Ella Langley, Paul Cauthen, Kameron Marlowe, Josh Ross, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins, John Morgan, and Laci Kaye Booth. Hip-hop has a strong presence thanks to T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Moneybagg Yo, and BigXthaPlug. Indie and rock music are also represented via The War On Drugs, 3 Doors Down, Future Islands, Real Estate, and Wild Nothing.
Registration for access to passes is open now. Tickets will then go on sale on October 25 at 10 a.m. CT. Find more information on the festival website.
In a video announcing the festival, Wallen said, “Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y’all. We’re heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I’m bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 to 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest.”
Check out the full lineup below.
Sand In My Boots 2025 Lineup
2 Chainz
3 Doors Down
49 Winchester
Bailey Zimmerman
BigXthaPlug
Brooks & Dunn
Chase Rice
Diplo
Ella Langley
ERNEST
Future Islands
Hailey Whitters
HARDY
Ian Munsick
John Morgan
Josh Ross
Kameron Marlowe
Laci Kaye Booth
Lauren Watkins
Moneybagg Yo
Morgan Wade
Morgan Wallen
Nate Smith
Ole 60
Paul Cauthen
Post Malone
Real Estate
Riley Green
The War on Drugs
Three 6 Mafia
T-Pain
Treaty Oak Revival
Wild Nothing
Wiz Khalifa