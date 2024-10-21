Last week, Morgan Wallen announced Sand In My Boots, his new three-day music festival in partnership with Hangout Music Festival and Coachella producers AEG Presents. The 2025 edition is set to take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama (at the location that also hosts Hangout) from May 16 to 18, 2025. Now, we have the lineup, as it was announced today (October 21).

Aside from Wallen himself, the lineup features fellow crossover favorites Post Malone and Diplo. Beyond that, there’s country with Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Ella Langley, Paul Cauthen, Kameron Marlowe, Josh Ross, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins, John Morgan, and Laci Kaye Booth. Hip-hop has a strong presence thanks to T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Moneybagg Yo, and BigXthaPlug. Indie and rock music are also represented via The War On Drugs, 3 Doors Down, Future Islands, Real Estate, and Wild Nothing.

Registration for access to passes is open now. Tickets will then go on sale on October 25 at 10 a.m. CT. Find more information on the festival website.

In a video announcing the festival, Wallen said, “Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y’all. We’re heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I’m bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 to 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest.”

Check out the full lineup below.