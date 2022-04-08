Following up her existential-crisis-facing video for “WTF,” Sasha Alex Sloan returned today with another new single, this one the title track for her new album. I Blame The World is slated for release on May 13, following up her debut album Only Child from 2020. That album spawned a collaboration with Charlie Puth, who joined her later on a duet version of the standout “Is It Just Me?” and she’s also proven her chops on a collaboration with Sam Hunt.

In the video for “I Blame The World,” Sasha and her band swap out real instruments and professional gear for air guitars — a nod to the earlier days of pipedreams that most bands have before making it big. Sasha sings into a hairbrush, detailing her rather depressing take on the world. But hey, with all the fake niceties and empty, toxic positivity that just comes across as forced, there’s something reassuring and even refreshing about Sasha’s bleak honesty. She called her next album an “honest, non-hopeful” collection of songs, and this one definitely delivers on that, as does the song’s signature refrain: “I’m a glass half empty kind of girl.”

Check out the video for the song up top, and look out for I Blame The World out in May.