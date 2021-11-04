Last year, Brazilian pop star Anitta teamed up with Cardi B for the showstopping single “Me Gusta.” For her latest single “Faking Love,” Anitta set her sights on another groundbreaking rapper: Saweetie. This week, the duo came together to perform the joint track on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The captivating rendition of “Faking Love” marked the duo’s debut TV performance of the single. Armed with backup dancers, moody red lighting, and unstoppable confidence, Anitta and Saweetie delivered cutting lyrics about feigning interest in a romantic partner.

Ahead of the set, Anitta and Saweetie chatted with Corden about the exact inspiration behind the track. Anitta admitted that her relationships usually have a three-month expiration date. While writing the song, she was seeing guy she was seeing for about three months and decided it was time to end things. But because it was his birthday week, she decided to wait and “fake love” until after the celebrations ended. “I got to three months and I said, ‘No. He’s not nice,'” she told Corden. “But I didn’t want to break up with him in that moment because it was his birthday week because I’m a nice girl. So I was faking for that week so that after his birthday was [done], I would break up and that’s what I did.”

Anitta also revealed that, with this guy, she took some inspiration out of the 2003 film How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days and did some “disgusting things” to him in order to try to get him to break up with her — but it didn’t quite work.

Watch Saweetie and Anitta deliver their joint single “Faking Love” on The Late Late Show above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.