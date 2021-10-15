Brazilian pop star Anitta‘s new single, “Faking Love,” is a brazen breakup anthem, so it’s fitting that she tapped the Bay Area’s own Icy Princess, Saweetie, to deliver a slick, dismissive verse to really drive the message home. After all, Saweetie’s become kind of an expert at that type of song thanks to her experience on similar anthems like “Back To The Streets.” She also shines quite a bit brighter when paired with another woman’s voice — just see “Best Friend,” “Slow Clap,” and “Seesaw” — so she’s a perfect fit on Anitta’s upbeat track.

Saweetie’s flow has improved quite a bit as well, as those performance boot camps she delayed her album for seem to be paying off. The verse also helps hold fans over as they await the holidays to find out more about her collaboration with another pop icon, Cher. Meanwhile, Anitta, who has had a relatively quiet year so far, is smart to tap another American star as she warms up the new music rollout machine. After calling on Cardi B to spice up her fan-favorite single “Me Gusta,” getting in touch with another of the top female hitmakers in the US keeps her trajectory pointed solidly toward the sky.

Listen to Anitta and Saweetie’s new single, “Faking Love,” above.

