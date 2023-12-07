One of the realities of being a celebrity of Selena Gomez’s caliber is that you sometimes have to deal with rumors about your romantic life. She actually just confronted one such rumor head-on, though.

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating?

The answer: It sure looks like it! As Pop Crave notes, the @popfactions Instagram account shared a post that reads, “Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating producer Benny Blanco.” Gomez herself commented on the post, writing simply, “Facts.”

In the comments of another post, she wrote, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” In response to some apparent backlash, she called Blanco “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” and “better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

Recently, celebrity gossip social media account Deuxmoi claimed Gomez and Blanco have been involved since “before the spring.” Indeed, there have been some public connections between the two this year. Blanco was confirmed to be in attendance at Gomez’s 31st birthday party in July. In November, Gomez shared a Blanco Instagram post about Open Wide: A Cookbook For Friends and wrote, “One of my favs releasing a cook book.”

Beyond the tabloid fare, Gomez and Blanco have collaborated musically on multiple occasions, most notably on “I Can’t Get Enough,” the 2019 single by Gomez, Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin.