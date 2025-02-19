Despite Selena Gomez’s acting plate being filled. The “Love On” singer is not quite done with music.

Thanks to collaborations with her fiancée Benny Blanco, Gomez’s next full length project is on the way. Today (February 19), Selena Gomez seeming shared a snippet of a I Said I Love You First track.

Over on Gomez’s official Instagram page, she shared a fun and flirty video (viewable here). In the clip, Gomez lip syncs along to an unreleased song.

“Call me when you break up / I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up / I miss the way we’d stay up / We’d talk about forever while I’m taking off my makeup,” sings Gomez.

The dance-pop fusion is a stark contrast to the project’s initial gentle acoustic teaser track “Scared Of Loving You,” which was co-written by Blanco, Gomez, and Finneas. Given the inspiration behind the forthcoming body of work, supporters should expect a wide array of sonic offerings.

In a press release, the album is described as: “I Said I Love You First celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship.”

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.