What Has Selena Gomez Said About Her New Music?

Golden Globe-nominated actress Selena Gomez has been looking to beef up her acting resume since starring in Hulu’s original series Only Murders in the Building.

Although acting could be considered her first love and the way in which most of the public has been introduced to her, thanks to her lengthy Disney career, Gomez has always been sure to supply her dedicated music fans (the Selenators) with something to sink their teeth into dropping solo music in both English and Spanish when she’s not lending her voice to a guest appearance on another musician’s track.

However, after several weeks of hinting at a possible tour either this year or next and a new album, Gomez is finally ready to share more. During an interview with Vanity Fair, when asked about the new material she’s working on, Gomez replied, “If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile.”

Gomez, as she sang in her breakout song, “Same Old Love,” she’s sick of the same old things, but she promises her new work would be something fresh.

She then added, “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, and very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

