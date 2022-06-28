Today marks the debut of the second season of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, but before that, there was a premiere event last night. While walking the red carpet, Selena Gomez offered her thoughts on what people can do to make their voices heard amid the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Gomez was asked what Hollywood can do to help and after noting that she recently shared resources about getting involved, Gomez, standing between Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, continued, “It’s about voting, it’s about getting men… men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

Martin also offered some praise for Gomez, saying, “Unbelievable. She’s so well-spoken, clarity of thought, persuasive, and compelling, I would say.” Short joked, “I have been called those things, haven’t I?” Martin quipped, “Yeah, but it’s always been preceded with ‘not,'” a friendly burn that got a big laugh out of Gomez.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Only Murders showrunner John Hoffman noted he’d be down for Harry Styles to pop up on the show.

