Selena Gomez Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Premiere 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Selena Gomez Speaks On ‘Men Needing To Stand Up’ After The Roe V. Wade Overturn

TwitterMusic News Editor

Today marks the debut of the second season of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, but before that, there was a premiere event last night. While walking the red carpet, Selena Gomez offered her thoughts on what people can do to make their voices heard amid the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Gomez was asked what Hollywood can do to help and after noting that she recently shared resources about getting involved, Gomez, standing between Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, continued, “It’s about voting, it’s about getting men… men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

Martin also offered some praise for Gomez, saying, “Unbelievable. She’s so well-spoken, clarity of thought, persuasive, and compelling, I would say.” Short joked, “I have been called those things, haven’t I?” Martin quipped, “Yeah, but it’s always been preceded with ‘not,'” a friendly burn that got a big laugh out of Gomez.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Only Murders showrunner John Hoffman noted he’d be down for Harry Styles to pop up on the show.

Check out the full interview below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
×